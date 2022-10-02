Sonakshi Sinha dropped a few fashionable pics of hers on Instagram and we are blown away by her beauty. Wearing Falguni Shane Peacock's shimmery red gown with thigh-high slit and plunging neckline, the actress looks fabulous fro head to toe. FYI, she was styled by Mohit Rai and Shubhi Kumar. Blockbuster Song: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's Chemistry Is Refreshing; Did The Rumoured Couple Confirm Their Relationship At the End of the Track? (Watch Video).

Sonakshi Sinha:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

