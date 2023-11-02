Diwali is just around the corner, and preparations for the festival have already begun. The first item on everyone's to-do list is definitely deciding what to wear during Diwali. If you're looking for inspiration for your ethnic wardrobe this Diwali, you'll love Tara Sutaria's photo in this traditional outfit. Tara opted for a heavily embroidered golden saree with a border and matching jewelry sets. She kept her makeup glossy and accessorised her look with golden chokers and bangles. To add more drama to her appearance, she styled her hair in a slick bun and added a red rose that matched her lipstick. Tara Sutaria serves major Diwali 2023 fashion goals in her golden ethnic outfit. Diwali 2023 Fashion: Tara Sutaria is the Ultimate Trendsetter in Gold Embroidered Ethnic Fusion Gown (See Pics).

Check Out Tara Sutaria's IG Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

