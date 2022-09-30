Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most good-looking divas in the television industry. She gained fame after her stint in Bigg Boss 15 and now, her career and fan following is on the rise. While she recently shared pictures of her photoshoot with boyfriend Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi takes her oomph on higher with her latest pictures in a high middle slit and cape-sleeve gown in stretch suede scuba with signature gold zipper details. Mann Kasturi Re: Tejasswi Prakash and Abhinay Berde Look Madly in Love New Poster From the Marathi Film (View Pic).

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

