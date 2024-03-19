Tripti Dimri has cemented her status as India's national crush, captivating admirers not only with her acting prowess but also with her flawless sense of style. Commanding attention at the recently concluded Lakme Fashion Week, Tripti looked elegant and captivating in a metallic corseted gown. The gown features a sleek black sweetheart neckline leather corset adorned with horizontal striped detailing. It is perfectly complemented by the dark grey shimmery metallic fabric cascading down one side. Adding the finishing touches, she accessorised with chic heels, a statement belt, and lace gloves featuring exquisite leather detailing. Her makeup was nothing short of perfection, with a striking winged liner accentuating her eyes and delicate hints of pink enhancing her cheeks, eyes, and lips. A touch of shimmer and smokey eyes added a hint of drama, taking her look to new heights. Completing her ensemble, her hair was styled in soft, voluminous waves, framing her face with effortless elegance. Tripti Dimri Flaunts Her Toned Figure in a Black Corseted Dress (View Pics).

View Tripti Dimri’s Pics Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Triptii Dimri (@tripti_dimri)

