Uorfi Javed has always been the bold and beautiful one and never shied away from flaunting her stunning style. The television actress has once again notched up her style game on social media platform. Uorfi has shared a video in semi-nude avatar in which she has covered her b**bs with blue wings and also put her envious curves on display with a thigh-high slit skirt. She has completed her look with statement earrings, high ponytail and chic makeup. Uorfi Javed Reveals She's 'Allergic' to Clothes on Insta, Shares Video of Boils All Over Her Legs – WATCH.

Uorfi Javed Risqué Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

