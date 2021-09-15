Actress Urfi Javed can rightly be called breakout star from Bigg Boss OTT. And that too without staying on the show for long. Now, the reason behind her 'popularity' is due to her distinct fashion sense, which many have labelled as ‘bizarre’ or ‘wacky.’ We have seen her in a 'garbage dress' made out of a black trash bag and then again in a cropped denim jacket over a bra.

In her latest attempt to woo her fans with her style, Urfi posted an array of pics in a DIY crop top (more like a bandeau top) made with socks and a tee. She paired her skin-baring purple and black top with lilac pants.

View Photos of Urfi Javed in Her DIY Crop Top and Pants

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urfi (@urf7i)

Earlier, Urfi was in the news after being falsely claimed as the granddaughter of renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar and his actress wife Shabana Azmi on Twitter. The fake news was debunked with Urfi laughing it off.

