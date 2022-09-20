Urfi Javed is back with another bold look. However, this time she's making Joey (Matt LeBlanc) and Chandler (Matthew Perry) from FRIENDS proud. As the Bigg Boss OTT star's blue lipshade which she wore along with skimpy top and mini skirt reminded us of the time when Chandler-Joey wore the blue Ichiban lipstick in one of the episodes of the sitcom. Quite similar ha! Koffee With Karan Season 7: Ranveer Singh Calls Urfi Javed a ‘Fashion Icon’ on the Show.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

View Tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)