Former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed is popular for her fashion statements and they often grab eyeballs. Now, even Bollywood star Ranveer Singh called her a 'fashion icon' on the show Koffee With Karan season 7. Ranveer appeared on the show as a guest along with Alia Bhatt. In the rapid fire segment of the talk show, Karan asked Ranveer: "Whose nightmare it would be to repeat an outfit too quickly," to which Ranveer answered immediately: "Urfi Javed". Koffee With Karan Season 7: Alia Bhatt Reveals How Ranbir Kapoor Surprised Her By Proposing At Maasai Mara (Watch Video).

Karan added: "Because she is in new cuts". Ranveer replied: "Yeah she is a fashion icon." Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi recently caught attention because of her blue dress with a cut-out netted design in the front. Earlier also she has made headlines because of her bold looks. Many times she has been trolled also on social media for her dressing style. Koffee With Karan Season 7 Review: Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh's Effortless Friendship Saves Karan Johar's Show From Being Humdrum.

On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani and Cirkus.

