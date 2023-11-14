Vicky Kaushal always manages to capture the internet with his unique, elegant, and classy fashion. Recently, the Sam Bahadur actor shared pictures from his latest promotional event. Vicky looked classy in a blue coat and white pants. The actor was seen wearing a white pantsuit paired with a white shirt. He looks both classy and stylish at the same time. Sam Bahadur Song 'Badhte Chalo': First Track From Vicky Kaushal-Starrer Is Patriotic and Inspiring (Watch Video).

Check Vicky Kaushal' IG Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)