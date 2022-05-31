May 31st is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar, who was a prominent ruler of the Malwa kingdom. The Holkar queen spread the message of dharma and promoted industrialisation in the 18th century. The finest female ruler in the history of India was also a great pioneer and builder of Hindu temples. Ahilyabai constructed hundreds of temples and Dharmashalas throughout the country. After the death of her husband, Ahilya Bai was stopped by her father in law from committing Sati. To mark her birth anniversary, which is known as Ahilyabai Jayanti, we have curated messages, wishes, greetings, HD pictures, SMS and quotes. 13 Interesting Facts About the Queen of Malwa Kingdom.

