Ahilyabai Holkar's 295th Birth Anniversary: 13 Interesting Facts About the Queen of Malwa Kingdom

Ahilyabai Holkar (Photo Credits: File Image)

Ahilyabai Holkar Birth Anniversary 2020: It will be the 295th birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar on May 31, i.e. Sunday, this year. Popularly known as ‘Maharani Ahilya Bai Holkar’, she was one of the most-able warrior queens in Indian history. During her reign, the Maratha Malwa kingdom prospered manifolds under the leadership of Rajmata Ahilyabai. She is known to have over hundreds of Hindu temples and dharma shala (public resthouse) across the country. There’s a lot to know when it comes to the life of Ahilyabai Holkar. If you are searching for more interesting facts about Ahilyabai Holkar, the Queen of Malwa Kingdom, then you have arrived at the right place.

Ahilyabai Holkar was born on May 31, 1725, in the village of Chaundi (current day Ahmednagar), Maharashtra. As people observe the 295th birth anniversary of the decorated warrior queen this weekend, we at LatestLY, bring you some of the lesser-known facts about Maharani Ahliyabai Holkar on this historically significant day.

1. Ahilyabai Holkar was born in an era when formal education for women was considered as a taboo in Indian society. However, her father taught her well to read and write.

2. An 8-year-old Ahliyabai Holkar was spotted by Malhar Rao Holkar (Army Chief of Maratha Peshwa Balaji Baji Rao), by accident, on his way to Chaundi, participating in temple service. On seeing her devotion and pious character, Ahliya was then married to his son, Khanderao.

3. In 1745, Ahilyabai Holkar was blessed with a son, Male Rao. However, he died at a very young age of 19, due to prolonged illness and mental instability, in 1767.

4. In 1748, Ahilyabai Holkar broke away yet another stereotype when she married her daughter to Yashwantrao – a poor but a brave man.

6. Ahilyabai Holkar was prevented by his father-in-law to sacrifice herself as a sati after her husband, Khaderao, died in 1754.

7. Ahilyabai Holkar’s son Male Rao was instated as the King when his father died. However, he too died at a young age, which saw Ahilyabai rise to the throne in 1767.

8. Not many people know that Ahilyabai Holkar was a very kind and able ruler. She was easily accessible to the common public, farmers, etc.

9. Ahilyabai Holkar’s reign is said to be one of the most well-administered reigns in Indian history, where festivals, charity drives, etc. were a norm, and there was no sign of tyranny.

10. One of the major developments of Ahilyabai Holkar was the unprecedented rise of Indore – from a small village to a prosperous city.

11. Ahilyabai Holkar is remembered to have built basic facilities like water tanks, roads, ghats, resthouses, etc. beginning from the Himalayas and ending in southern India.

12. Ahilyabai Holkar’s reign lasted for nearly 30 years. It was a great example of good governance and the period saw a great rise in the living standards of people.

13. John Keay, a British historian, gave her the title of 'The Philosopher Queen'. He said, “Ahilyabai Holkar, the 'philosopher-queen' of Malwa, had evidently been an acute observer of the wider political scene.”

There’s a statue of Ahilyabai Holkar stationed at Maheshwar, in Madhya Pradesh. The airport in Indore is named after her honour, i.e. Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport. A stamp was issued by the government of India as a tribute to her in 1996. Ahilyabai Holkar breathed her last on August 13, 1795, passing away at the age of 70. Her tenure as the queen is remembered as the golden age in her kingdom’s history.