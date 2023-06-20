Many devotees have gathered in Ahmedabad for the Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023. The Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, performed Pahind Vidhi on the occasion. Elephants could also be seen in the Ratha Yatra, along with the massive number of devotees that have gathered for the Jagannath Ratha Yatra 2023. Videos from inside the temple show beautiful visuals of the deity. Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Rath Yatra With WhatsApp Messages, Quotes and Greetings to Loved Ones.

Watch the Video of the Ratha Yatra Here:

#WATCH | Gujarat | A large number of devotees gathered in Ahmedabad for the Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023. CM Bhupendra Patel performed Pahind Vidhi on the occasion. pic.twitter.com/Q7zuV2Vsbv — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023

