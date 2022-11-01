The southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh was officially created on 1 November 1956 after the amalgamation of the Telugu-speaking regions of the erstwhile Hyderabad state with Andhra state. The area was formed under the State Reorganisation Act of 1956. The date is observed annually as Andhra Pradesh Formation Day or Andhra Pradesh Foundation Day. Andhra Pradesh Formation Day 2022 falls on Tuesday, 1 November. Here's our compilation of Happy Andhra Pradesh Formation Day 2022 wishes in Telugu, HD Images, quotes and Andhra Pradesh Day 2022 greetings.

Andhra Pradesh Formation Day 2022 Messages in Telugu

Andhra Pradesh Formation Day 2022 (File Image)

Andhra Pradesh Day 2022 Images

Andhra Pradesh Formation Day 2022 Messages (File Image_

Andhra Pradesh Formation Day Quotes

Andhra Pradesh Formation Day 2022 SMS (File Image)

Andhra Pradesh Foundation Day Wishes

Andhra Pradesh Formation Day 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Andhra Pradesh Formation Day 2022 SMS

Andhra Pradesh Formation Day 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)