List of April 3, 2021, Holidays, Festivals and Events in Today's Calendar Date
- Sheetala Saptami
- Holy Saturday
- National Find a Rainbow Day
- World Party Day
- World Aquatic Animal Day
- Don’t Go to Work Unless It’s Fun Day
- International Pillow Fight Day
- Every Day is Tag Day
- Play Outside Day
- Walk to Work Day
- Fan Dance Day
- Hand Made Day
- Hospital Admitting Clerks Day
- Pony Express Day
- Slow Art Day
- Tweed Day
- Weed Out Hate
- Film Score Day
