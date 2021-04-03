Today marks some important events, festivals and significant holidays. Social media will sure be filled with relevant hashtags, and so that you are informed, here we bring you the list of holidays, festivals, and events falling on today's calendar date.

List of April 3, 2021, Holidays, Festivals and Events in Today's Calendar Date

Sheetala Saptami

Holy Saturday

National Find a Rainbow Day

World Party Day

World Aquatic Animal Day

Don’t Go to Work Unless It’s Fun Day

International Pillow Fight Day

Every Day is Tag Day

Play Outside Day

Walk to Work Day

Fan Dance Day

Hand Made Day

Hospital Admitting Clerks Day

Pony Express Day

Slow Art Day

Tweed Day

Weed Out Hate

Film Score Day

