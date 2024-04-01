List of Festivals and Special Events Falling on April 1, 2024 (Monday)

April Fool's Day/ All Fools' Day

Utkala Dibasa / Utkal Divas or Odisha Foundation Day / Odisha Day

Sheetala Saptami

Assyrian New Year / Kha b'Nissan / Resha d-Sheta or Akitu

Boomer Bonus Days

Cyprus National Holiday

Dyngus Day

Easter Monday

Edible Book Day

Fossil Fools Day

Gmail Launch Anniversary Day

International Fun at Work Day

International Tatting Day

Lupus Alert Day

Library Snap Shot Day

Martyrdom of Imam Ali

Nature Day

Nickelodeon Anniversary Celebration Day

National Trombone Players Day

National Fun Day

Prevention of Blindness Week (April 1- April 7)

Reading is Funny Day

St. Stupid Day

Take Down Tobacco National Day of Action

U.S. Air Force Academy Day

Apple Computer Company's Founding Day

