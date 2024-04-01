List of Festivals and Special Events Falling on April 1, 2024 (Monday)
- April Fool's Day/ All Fools' Day
- Utkala Dibasa / Utkal Divas or Odisha Foundation Day / Odisha Day
- Sheetala Saptami
- Assyrian New Year / Kha b'Nissan / Resha d-Sheta or Akitu
- Boomer Bonus Days
- Cyprus National Holiday
- Dyngus Day
- Easter Monday
- Edible Book Day
- Fossil Fools Day
- Gmail Launch Anniversary Day
- International Fun at Work Day
- International Tatting Day
- Lupus Alert Day
- Library Snap Shot Day
- Martyrdom of Imam Ali
- Nature Day
- Nickelodeon Anniversary Celebration Day
- National Trombone Players Day
- National Fun Day
- Prevention of Blindness Week (April 1- April 7)
- Reading is Funny Day
- St. Stupid Day
- Take Down Tobacco National Day of Action
- Reading is Funny Day
- U.S. Air Force Academy Day
- Apple Computer Company's Founding Day
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)