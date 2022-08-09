As per the Islamic Hijr Calendar, the 9th and 10th day of the sacred month of Muharram is observed as Ashura. The occasion commemorates the martyrdom of the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, Husayn ibn Ali. On the day of Ashura, Shia Muslims mourn the death of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, on the battlefield by wearing black and chanting “Ya Ali” and “Ya Hussain” in procession. In India, Ashura 2022 will be marked on Tuesday, 9 August. We have compiled HD images, quotes, messages and SMS for the important Islamic event. Muharram 2022 Start Date in India: When Is Ashura Observed This Year? History and Significance of the First Month in the Islamic Lunar Calendar.

Image Reads: May Allah Accept Our Fast on the Day of Ashura and Pardon the Sins for the Year That Went Before.

Image Reads: May Allah Accept the Deeds of Those Fasting on the Blessed Day of Ashura and May Allah Give Another Chance to Those Who Couldn’t. -Sheekh Shibli

Image Reads: The month of Muharram is Upon Us. No Day like Ashura. No Land like Karbala.

Image Reads: The Day of Ashura Is the Day of Recalling Victory of Truth Over Falsehood, Fasting, Repentance and Doing Right Acts.

Image Reads: Karib Allah Ke Aao to Koi Baat Bane, Imaan Phir Se Jagao to Koi Baat Bane, Lahoo Jo Beh Gaya Karbala Me, Unke Maqsad Ko Samjho to Koi Baat Bane.

