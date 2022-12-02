Asom Divas, also called Sukaphaa Divas, is celebrated in Assam on December 2 every year and is a regional public holiday. Sukaphaa was a descendant of the God Khunlung, according to Ahom tradition, who came down from heaven to rule Mong-Ri-Mong-Ram. This public holiday in Assam since 1996 celebrates the arrival of the first king of the Ahom Kingdom in the early 13th century. Sukapha's reign established the Ahom Kingdom that would rule medieval Assam for the next six hundred years. Chaolung Sukaphaa also played a major role in unifying the various indigenous ethnic groups of Assam. On the occasion of Asom Divas 2022, share these wishes and greetings as images, HD wallpapers, SMS and WhatsApp messages with your loved ones. Asom Divas 2022 Date: Know the History And Significance Of The Day That Celebrates The Arrival Of Chaolung Sukaphaa In Assam.

