Bal Gopal, Makhan Chor, Ladoo Gopal, Nanadlala Krishna, Kanha Ji – Shri Krishna is known to his devotees by many names. And the most significant festival for his devotees is almost here. Krishna Janmashtami or Gokulashtami 2021 will be celebrated on August 30 this year, and people are ready to observe Bal Gopal’s birthday with fun and enthusiasm. Observing fast, holding night vigil, reciting mantras and singing devotional songs, preparing famous ‘Chappan Bhog’ and so much more is done on the Hindu festival day. Exchanging lovely festival greetings is also a must among family and friends. Well, here’s a collection of Happy Janmashtami 2021 wishes, Bal Gopal Images, Gokulashtami greetings, Kanha images, Krishna Janmashtami messages, HD wallpapers, WhatsApp messages, Bal Gopal WhatsApp Stickers and more to share with your loved ones.

Kanha Photos With Janmashtami Message

Bal Gopal (Photo Credits: Flickr)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Janmashtami Ke Iss Avsar Par, Hum Yeh Kamna Karte Hain, Ki Shree Krishna Ki Kripa Aap Aur Aapke Parivar Par Humesha Bani Rahe. Shubh Janmashtami.

Bal Gopal Images With Janmashtami 2021 Wishes

Bal Gopal (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Janmashtami, May All Your Wishes Come True and May Nand Gopal Shower His Blessings on You and Your Loved Ones! Happy Janmashtami!

Bal Gopal Images With Krishna Janmashtami Greeting

Bal Gopal (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Krishna Steal All Your Tensions and Worries… and Give You All the Love, Peace, and Happiness on This Holy Occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.

Bal Gopal HD Images With Janmashtami Wishes

Bal Gopal (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Kanhiya Ki Mahima, Kanhiya Ka Pyar, Kanhiya Mein Shraddha, Kanhiya Se Sansar, Mubarak Ho Aapko, Janmashtami Ka Tyohar! Bolo Radhe Radhe.

Bal Gopal HD Images With Janmashtami 2021 Message

Bal Gopal (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Blessed and Happy Krishna Janmashtami Full of Celebrations, Feasts and Good Times With Your Family and Friends.

Bal Gopal GIF Images With Janmashtami Wishes

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You and Your Family a Very Happy Janmashtami. May Lord Bless You All With Health, Joy, Prosperity and Happiness in Your Life.

Bal Gopal GIF With Janmashtami 2021 Greeting

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Krishna Come to Your House & Take Away All Your Makhan- Mishri With All Your Worries & Sorrow.

Krishna Janmashtami 2021 WhatsApp Status Video

How to Download Bal Gopal and Janmashtami WhatsApp Stickers Online?

There are so many apps on the Play Store providing Stickers packs compatible with WhatsApp. You can search for Bal Gopal WhatsApp Stickers, Krishna Janmashtami WhatsApp Stickers, Happy Gokulashtami WhatsApp Stickers and more on the Play Store. HERE is the download link. This Janmashtami, may Lord Krishna bless you and your family with peace and happiness. Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2021!

