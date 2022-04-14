Jai Bhim Jai Bharat! It is Ambedkar Jayanti or Bhim Jayanti, the most important day for the followers of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the Father of The Constitution of India. The day marks the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar. Bhim Jayanti 2022 marks the 131st birthday of the Indian social reformer and a great leader. As people observe the day by sharing his quotes and images along with banners and wallpapers, LatestLY brings a bunch of Bhim Jayanti 2022 images, Ambedkar Jayanti 2022 greetings, Happy Bhim Jayanti HD wallpapers, Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti banners, Bhim Jayanti banner, Bhim Jayanti photos, quotes by Babasaheb Ambedkar and so on.

Bhim Jayanti 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Bow to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Celebrate His Birthday Taking Lessons From His Life. Happy Bhim Jayanti

Bhim Jayanti 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Country Becomes Strong When the People of the Nation Are Strong. Let Us Take Inspiration From B.R. Ambedkar. Best Wishes on Bhim Jayanti

Bhim Jayanti 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ambedkar Jayanti Is a Reminder That We Are Also the Children of This Country and We Must Fulfil Our Duties and Responsibilities Towards Our Country.

Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dr. Ambedkar Will Always Be Remembered for Giving Us a Constitution That Binds Us Together. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti

Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti With a Promise To Always Work for Others With a Strong Will. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti

Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Learn From Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the Spirit of Self Confidence and the Determination To Fight Against the Wrong. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)