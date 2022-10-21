Bhoot Chaturdashi, also known as Kali Chaudas, is celebrated on the eve of the Kali Pujo during the Diwali festivities. The day is mainly marked by the Bengali population when people light 14 diyas at their doors to guide the spirits of 14 generations of their forefathers to their lovely homes and ward off evil spirits. Many Bengalis have a ritual of cooking and eating fourteen different kinds of leafy vegetables on this day. Bhoot Chaturdashi 2022 falls on Sunday, 23 October. As we celebrate Diwali 2022 on 24 October, here's our collection of Happy Bhoot Chaturdashi 2022 messages, Kali Chaudas 2022 wishes, greetings, HD images and SMS.

Bhoot Chaturdashi Greetings

Bhoot Chaturdashi 2022 Messages (File Image)

Image Reads The Victory of Good Over Evil, the Celebration of Courage Too. May This Kali Chaudas Bring Nothing but the Best for You. Have a Festive Day.

Happy Bhoot Chaturdashi 2022 Wishes

Bhoot Chaturdashi 2022 SMS (File Image)

Image Reads: I Pray to Mahakali Mata for Happiness, Peace & Prosperity in Your Life. Happy Kali Chaudas.

Kali Chaudas 2022 HD Wallpapers

Bhoot Chaturdashi 2022 Messages (File Image)

Image Reads: May Maa Kali Always Protect You and Your Family From the Evil Eye. Wishing You a Very Happy Kali Chaudas.

Bhoot Chaturdashi Images

Bhoot Chaturdashi 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

Image Reads: I Hope That Prosperity, Health, Wealth, Good Luck, Success and Love Are Sent Your Way This Kali Chaudas Straight From Heaven Above.

Bhoot Chaturdashi 2022 Messages

Bhoot Chaturdashi 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Image Reads: Wishing You a Very Prosperous and Happy Kali Chaudas on This Occasion.

