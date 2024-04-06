The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is one of the oldest and biggest political parties in India. It was established on April 6, 1980. This year, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Sthapna Diwas 2024 is being celebrated on April 6, which is its 44th Sthapna Diwas. Since its inception in 1980, it has soared to become a global political powerhouse. Today, the BJP has gone on to become not only one of India’s largest political parties but the world's as well. On this happy occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address BJP leaders and workers, as well as the people of the country. The Sthapna Diwas celebrations will feature speeches, events, and discussions that will focus on the party's journey, achievements, and future aspirations and goals. It's a special moment for members of the party to come together and think about the BJP's values, transformations made, beliefs, and contributions. Let's celebrate the 44th Sthapna Diwas of the BJP. Let's unite to honor its legacy and imagine a future full of unity and progress. BJP Foundation Day 2024 Date: Know the History and Significance of BJP Sthapna Diwas That Celebrates the Formation of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

BJP Sthapna Diwas

BJP Foundation Day

BJP Foundation Day

BJP Foundation Day

BJP Foundation Day

