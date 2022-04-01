The holy nine days of Chaitra Navratri will commence on Saturday, 2nd April 2022. Chaitra Navratri begins on the first day of the Hindu month Chaitra, from which the festival acquires its name. People worship and keep vrat for Maa Durga and consume a Satvik diet during the festival. Each day of the Chaitra Navratri is dedicated to different incarnations of Maa Durga. Tune in with devotional songs and bhakti geet on Goddess Shakti to celebrate Vasant Navratri 2022. We have curated Bhajans, aartis, and Navratri special songs by legendary singer Gulshan Kumar below. Chaitra Navratri 2022 Bhajans: Devotional Songs by Lakhbir Singh Lakkha and Devi Bhakti Geet To Celebrate the Nine-Day Festival of Maa Durga (Watch Videos).

Chaitra Navratri 2022 Bhakti Geet

Chaitra Navratri Special Playlist

Bhajans By Gulshan Kumar For Chaitra Navratri 2022

Chaitra Navratri Religious Tracks

Chaitra Navratri Aarti

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)