This year the Hindu festival of Chaitra Navratri or Vasant Navratri will commence on April 2nd and will continue till April 11. This Navratri is celebrated during the shukla paksha of chaitra masa. During this holy period, devotees worship Goddess Durga and her nine different forms or incarnations and seek protection from evil. Women colour their hands in Mehndi hues and celebrate the auspicious occasion. Check out the latest Mehndi ideas and Henna patterns for Chaitra Navratri celebration below. Chaitra Navratri 2022 Bhog List for Nine Days: List of Food Offered to Navdurga, the Nine Avatars of Maa Durga.

Chaitra Navratri 2022 Mehndi Tutorial

Best Mehndi Ideas For Chaitra Navratri 2022

Mehndi Videos For Chaitra Navratri Celebration

Henna Designs For Vasant Navratri

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)