Chaitra Navratri is the second most celebrated Navaratri, named after vasanta which means spring. This year, the nine nights festival will be observed from 2nd April till 11th April. It starts with Ghatasthapana puja, which is the most important ritual of the festival. During Chaitra Navratri, devotees observe fast for nine days, worship nine divine incarnations of Maa Durga, make rangoli designs and mehndi in hands and stay awake at night for bhajans and kirtans dedicated to Goddess Durga. To know about Vasant Navratri celebration in detail continue reading. Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022 Wishes: Download Navratri Message for WhatsApp in Hindi and English, Maa Durga Images, HD Wallpapers, Status and SMS To Celebrate the Festival.

All About Chaitra Navratri 2022

Chaitra Navratri Bhog For Goddess Durga

Chaitra Navratri Rangoli Ideas

Chaitra Navratri Mehndi Designs

Navratri 2022: Send Happy Chaitra Navratri Wishes, Wallpapers, Quotes & Sayings to Family & Friends

