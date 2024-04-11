Chaitra Navratri has begun. The atmosphere is filled with a sense of excitement and devotion. Day 3 of the celebration, April 11, 2024, is dedicated to Goddess Chandraghanta. Symbolising both beauty and bravery, she emerges from a tigress, adorned with a crescent moon on her forehead, resembling a bell. She is portrayed in the colour red, as it is associated with vitality and courage. On this day, devotees awaken early, cleanse themselves, and offer prayers to her idol, adorned with traditional attire, yellow flowers, jasmine, panchamrit, and mishri, seeking her divine blessings for the journey ahead. To celebrate day 3 of Chaitra Navratri 2024, share Maa Chandraghanta images, pictures, photos, and posters with your near and dear ones. Chaitra Navratri 2024 Vrat Ka Khana (Fasting Food): 5 Vrat-Friendly Food Recipes From Sabudana Khichdi to Lauki Ki Kheer To Keep You Energised During Festivities.

