Meenakshi Sundrasheswar Thirukalyanam, known as the celestial wedding, was held at Meenakshi Amman Temple in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai today, May 2. The festival is celebrated during the Tamil month of Chithirai. Chithirai Festival, also known as Chithirai Thiruvizha, Meenakshi Kalyanam or Meenakshi Thirukalyanam, is the celestial wedding of Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar. Chithirai 2023: Pattabishekam for Goddess Meenakshi Amman Performed on 8th Day of Festival in Madurai (Watch Video).

Meenakshi Kalyanam:

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Meenakshi Sundrasheswar Thirukalyanam (celestial wedding) held at Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai pic.twitter.com/GZvz48p68O — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)