The last day of Diwali week witnesses many festivities including Chitragupta Puja. This year, Chitragupta Puja 2021 is celebrated on November 6, Saturday. To mark this auspicious occasion, here's a collection of Chitragupta Puja wishes, Happy Chitragupta Puja 2021 messages, Chitragupta Puja HD images, Happy Chitragupta Puja WhatsApp status, Happy Chitragupta Puja Facebook quotes, Chitragupta Puja Greetings, Instagram Stories, SMS and more.

Happy Chitragupta Puja (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Chitragupta Bhagwan Ki Jai, Nyay Ke Devta Ki Jai! Chalo Manayen Chitragupta Puja Harshon Aur Ullas Se! Chitragupta Puja Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

Happy Chitragupta Puja (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You and Your Family a Very Happy Chitragupta Puja. May the Lord of Justice Bring You Happiness and Joy. May You Be in His Good Books Always! Wish You Happy Chitragupta Pooja!

Happy Chitragupta Puja (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Happy and Joyful Chitragupta Puja! Chitragupta Puja Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye.

Happy Chitragupta Puja (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Garv Se Kaho Kalam Ke Pujari Hai Hum, Shaan Se Kaho Chitragupta Bhagwan Ke Bhakt Hai Hum! Chitragupta Puja Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye.

Happy Chitragupta Puja (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Paap Punya Ka Lekha Jinke Paas, Brahma Kaaya Se Hai Jo Utpann, Kayastha Kul Ke Hain Jo Janmdata, Woh Param Parmeshwar, Shri Chitragupta! Chitragupta Puja Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

