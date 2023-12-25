US President Joe Biden, on Monday, December 25, extended a greeting to the Americans on Christmas 2023. Taking to the X, formerly Twitter, Joe Biden posted, "From our family to yours: Merry Christmas, America." Christians worldwide celebrate this day to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ. Ahead of Christmas, i.e. on Christmas Eve on December 24th, people attend the midnight mass at church. In addition, people adorn their homes with lights, wreaths, and Christmas trees. Christmas 2023: India Proudly Acknowledges Christian Community’s Contribution, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

Christmas 2023

From our family to yours: Merry Christmas, America. pic.twitter.com/vFAHuNq53e — President Biden (@POTUS) December 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)