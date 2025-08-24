The iconic Colaba Cha Raja 2025 Aagman Sohala has thrilled devotees across Mumbai, with spectacular first-look photos and videos of the Ganpati idol going viral online. Known for its grandeur and rich traditions, the mandal’s elaborate procession showcased vibrant decorations, devotional music, and community celebrations, capturing the festive spirit of Ganeshotsav 2025. Devotees can now watch the first-look ceremony videos online, experiencing the majestic idol and the joyous arrival virtually, while the excitement builds toward Ganesh Chaturthi on 27 August 2025, making Colaba Cha Raja one of Mumbai’s most awaited Ganesh mandals this year. Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani 2025 First Look Photos Out! Watch Live Streaming of Chintamani Ganesh Idol Aagman Sohala for Ganesh Chaturthi and Ganeshotsav in Mumbai.

