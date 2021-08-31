Dahi Handi, a fun event associated with the Krishna Janmashtami takes place on the second day of the festival. Dahi Handi, also known as Gopalkala is mainly celebrated in Maharashtra and Goa. This year, Dahi Handi 2021 is celebrated on August 31, Tuesday. The people of these two states celebrate the festival with great joy and enthusiasm. Thus, other than following various rituals, people can also send the best Dahi Handi 2021 wishes in Marathi, Happy Dahi Handi greetings, Krishna Janmashtami quotes, Krishna Janmashtami 2021 WhatsApp messages and Happy Janmashtami 2021 HD images to their loved ones to celebrate the festival.

Dahi Handi 2021 Wishes Images in Marathi

Dahi Handi Messages in Marathi (File Image)

Janmashtami Wishes and Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jaante Ko Krishna, Kyun Aap Par Humen Guroor Hai, Kyunki Tumhare Hone Se Hi Humari Zindagi Mein Noor Hai. Shree Krishna Janmashtami Ki Hardik Badhai.

Happy Janmashtami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Murali Manohar, Braj Ki Dharohar, Woh Nandlal Gopala Hai, Bansi Ki Dhun Par Sab Dukh Harne Wala, Murli Manohar Aane Wala Hai.

Krishna Janmashtami Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending Your Way Warm Heartfelt Wishes. May You Have a Joyous Occasion. Happy Janmashtami!

Happy Janmashtami (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let There Be Love and Laughter in Your Life With Lord Krishna’s Blessings. Happy Janmashtami!

