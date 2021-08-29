Gopalkala is the second day of the celebration of Lord Krishna’s birthday and is a colourful and fun-filled affair. Also known as Dahi Handi or Utlotsavam in some parts of the country, this celebration focuses on commemorating the fun-loving and pompous side of Lord Krishna, who was known as Natkhat Nandkishore, Makhanchor, etc. Gopalakala 2021 will be celebrated one day after Krishna Janmashtami on August 31. This commemoration is sure to be surreal this year as well, as many states have maintained restraint given the ongoing pandemic. However, one can always look back at how Dahi Handi is actually a celebration, the significance of Gopalakala and more.

When is Dahi Handi 2021?

As mentioned above, Dahi Handi 2021 will be celebrated on August 31. This is one day after the Krishna Janmashtami celebration on August 30. Mainly celebrated in Maharashtra and Goa, Gopalkala is mainly a sporting festival that is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm and joy. Krishna Janmashtami 2021 Date in India: Know Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Rituals and Significance of Hindu Festival Gokulashtami.

Gokulashtami Timing

Ashtami Tithi Begins - 11:25 PM on August 29, 2021

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 01:59 AM on August 31, 2021

Significance of Dahi Handi

As mentioned before, Dahi Handi is celebrated on the Navami tithi in the month of Shravan or Bhadrapadam, a day after Krishna Janmashtami. Lord Krishna is said to have been a jovial and fun child who enjoyed taking white butter or makhan from the neighbourhood, was known for his mischief and filled the community with love and laughter. And Dahi Handi celebration focuses on exactly that. The name literally translates to a pot filled with curd. And this plays a key role in the Dahi Handi celebration. Krishna Janmashtami 2021 Celebrations: From Mathura, Dwarka to Tamil Nadu, Know How Janmashtami is Celebrated Across India.

How is Gopalakala Celebrated?

To celebrate Dahi Handi, communities come together and displace an earthen pot filled with curd or makhan at a considerable height. Many trained professionals then form human pyramids to try and break this pot. A community commemoration, Dahi Handi celebration, is also filled with various small-scale events to entertain kids as well.

While Maharashtra has already cancelled the grand celebration of Dahi Handi for the second year in a row due to COVID-19, people are sure to have small-scale celebrations at home. We hope that this Krishna Janmashtami and Dahi Handi fill your life with love and happiness. Happy Gopalkala 2021!

