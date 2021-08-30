Dahi Handi is celebrated on the second day of the Krishna Janmashtami festival. This year, Dahi Handi will be celebrated on August 31. The festival of Dahi Handi is also known as Gopalkala or Utlotsavam. The day is observed to celebrate the fun-loving side of Lord Krishna. Thus, to celebrate Dahi Handi 2021 with full spirit, one can share best wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages and HD images to their loved ones. In this article, you will find a bunch of the best Dahi Handi 2021 wishes in Marathi, Krishna Janmashtami messages, Happy Janmashtami 2021 wishes, HD images and wallpapers and more.

Dahi Handi 2021 Messages and Greetings

Aala Re Aala Govinda Aala! Happy Dahi Handi to You and Your Family. On the Joyous Day of Dahi Handi, Here’s Sending Across My Warm Wishes and Greetings to You and Your Loved Ones. Dahi Handi Ke Shubh Avsar Par, Meri or Se Aapko Dheron Shubh Kamnayein.

Dahi Handi 2021 Wishes Images in Marathi

How to Download Dahi Handi WhatsApp Stickers?

You can download Dahi Handi WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store. HERE is the download link. Hathi Ghoda Palkhi, Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki. Dahi Handi Ki Dheron Shubh Kamnayein.

