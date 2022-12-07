Devotees of Lord Dattatreya, who comprises the trinity of the three Hindu Gods — Brahma (the creator), Vishnu (the preserver) and Shiva (the destroyer) — observe his birth anniversary as Dattatreya Jayanti or Datta Jayanti. This festival is mainly observed in the Indian state of Maharashtra and is celebrated on December 7. People visit temples on this day to worship the Hindu Trinity or the Tridevas. They also observe a fast on this day for a prosperous life ahead. On Dattatreya Jayanti 2022, share Datta Jayanti 2022 images in Marathi with everyone you know as quotes, wishes, WhatsApp messages, SMS and greetings to celebrate the festival. Dattatreya Jayanti or Datta Jayanti 2022 Date: Know Rituals, Purnima Tithi and Significance of Celebrating the Birth Anniversary of Hindu Deity Lord Datta.

