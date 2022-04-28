As the month of fasting is coming to end, Muslims are all set to usher in their tenth month. By this, we meant, that it's time for the Eid celebration. The festival of breaking fast will be celebrated as soon the Shawwal Moon is sighted in the sky. For the same reason, the dates of the auspicious occasion vary from year to year. Muslim community gathers at masjids for communal prayer, cooks traditional dishes like Biryani and Vermicelli, decked up in brand new attire and exchanges Eid Mubarak wishes with each other. The holiday is known under various other names in different languages and countries around the world. But what remains constant is the enthusiasm and religious devotion to thank the almighty for all the support and guidance he gave during the month of Ramazan. Eid al-Fitr 2022 Mehndi Designs: Latest Indian Henna Patterns and Easy Arabic Mehandi Designs To Celebrate the Islamic Festival (Watch Videos).

Muslims across the world observe Eid ul-Fitr by exercising prayers that are succeeded by a sermon shortly after sunrise. As an obligatory act of charity, money and other crucial items are donated to the poor and the needy which is known as Zakat-ul-Fitr before performing the Eid prayer. As ritual dictates, Sunnis praise Allah in a loud voice while going to the Eid prayer while Shia's prayer starts with the Niyyat followed by five Takbirs. When speaking about celebrating a grand festival like Eid, it is very obvious that people will virtually commemorate the occasion by sharing greetings and messages with their beloved ones who are not with them during these fests. To make sure that everybody has a prosperous and Happy Eid, we have curated HD images, wishes, WhatsApp SMS and quotes for the pious day below. Eid al-Fitr 2022 Food Recipes: From Mutton Yakhni Pulao to Ande Ka Mesub, 5 Delicacies To Make Your Eid Special (Watch Videos).

Eid ul-Fitr 2022 Greetings

Eid ul-Fitr 2022 (File Image)

HD Image Reads: Aapko Aur Aapke Pariwar Ko Eid al-Fitr Mubarak.

Eid Mubarak 2022 HD Images

Eid ul-Fitr 2022 Messages (File Image)

Facebook Post Reads: May Allah Flood Your Life With Love and Happiness on This Occasion, Your Heart With Care and Your Mind With Wisdom, Wishing You Eid al-Fitr Mubarak.

Wallpaper For Eid ul-Fitr 2022

Eid ul-Fitr 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp SMS Reads: I Wish Your Life Is As Spicy as Biryani and Sweet as Kheer. Savour the Joys of Eid al-Fitr.

Eid 2022 WhatsApp Stickers

Eid ul-Fitr 2022 Wallpaper (File Image)

Facebook Status Reads: Today I Pray That Happiness Be at Your Door, May It Knock Early and Stay Late & Leave the Gift of Allah’s Peace, Love & Good Health Behind. Eid Mubarak.

Eid ul-Fitr Instagram Post

Eid ul-Fitr 2022 Quotes (File Image)

HD Picture Reads: Sending You Love and Light This Eid. May the Magic of This Festival Fill Your Heart With Wonders, Care for Everybody and Joy.

The phrase commonly used by Muslims as a greeting on this day is “Eid Mubarak”, which is Arabic for 'blessed Eid'. At times, after sighting the crescent moon, people often say Chaand Raat Mubarak. The proper response to both the greetings can be "Khair Mubarak", which wishes goodness to the person who has greeted you.

