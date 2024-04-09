Eid al-Fitr, the celebration marking the end of Ramadan, is a big deal for Muslims. It is a very significant festival and it is celebrated by Muslims all over the world, every year. This year, Eid al-Fitr 2024 is expected to be on April 10 or April 11, depending on the moon. Eid al-Fitr celebrations mark the end of the fasting and the holy month of Ramadan, kicking off the month of Shawwal. During Eid, people say 'Eid Mubarak' to wish each other happiness and blessings. The Eid al-Fitr celebrations start with special prayers, followed by family get-togethers, asking for forgiveness, and enjoying delicious food. It's a beautiful way to bond and spread joy. Get ahead of the game and share your Eid Mubarak 2024 greetings in advance. Send your loved ones heartfelt Eid Mubarak 2024 messages, wishes, quotes, images, wallpapers, and greetings to make their Eid an even happier and brighter one! Eid 2024 Moon Sighting in Saudi Arabia: Shawwal Crescent Not Sighted in KSA, Eid al-Fitr To Be Celebrated on April 10.

Eid Mubarak Greetings

Eid Mubarak Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Eid Mubarak Images

Eid Mubarak Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Eid Mubarak Wallpapers

Eid Mubarak Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Eid Mubarak Wishes

Eid Mubarak Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Eid Mubarak Messages

Eid Mubarak Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)