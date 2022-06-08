The origin of National Best Friend Day can be traced back to 1935, when the U.S. Congress declared June 8 as the chosen date for a holiday to honour friendship and unique bonds between buddies! The true friend who also supports and guides you like your soulmate deserves all the love and appreciation in the world. To commemorate the annual occasion, we have brought to you emotional quotes, HD Images, greetings, wishes, messages and SMS for National Best Friend Day 2022. National Best Friends Day 2022 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Best Friend Day in the US With WhatsApp Status, GIFs, Quotes and Messages.

National Best Friends Day 2022 Wishes: Share Images, Quotes, Greetings and Messages With Your BFF!

Friendship Day Images and Wishes

Happy Friendship Day (File Image)

Friendship Day Greetings and Photos

Happy Friendship Day (File Image)

National Best Friends Day Wishes and Messages

Best Friend Day 2022 (File Image)

National Best Friends Day Images

National Best Friends Day 2022 Wishes (File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)