Gatari Amavasya 2021 will be celebrated on August 8 (Sunday). It is a No Moon Day falling in the Hindu month of Ashaad. Gatari Amavasya holds much significance in the Indian state of Maharashtra and it falls a day before the beginning of the auspicious month of Shravan. And Maharashtrians across the world, engage in fun-filled celebration and feasting, before the month-long abstinence from many things. People also send across lovely greetings of the day, which is why we bring you a collection of Happy Gatari 2021 messages in Marathi, Gatari Amavasya 2021 wishes in Marathi, images and HD wallpapers. Download them and send them to your family and friends. Gatari Amavasya 2021: Five Non-Veg Dishes To Relish Before Shravan Begins in Maharashtra.

Happy Gatari Message (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sukhachi Kirne Yeude Tumchya Ghari, Rooster, Mutton Ani Banva Machchi Curry, Purn Hotil Tyumchya Saglya Ichcha, Gatarichya Tumhala Khup Khup Shubhechcha.

Happy Gatari Message (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Kombdi Rassa, Mutton Bhaat, Machchi Aamti Ani Biryanicha Bhaat, Khaun Ghya Sagla Shravan Yaychya Aat. Gatari Chya Shubhechcha.

Happy Gatari Message (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sukhi Machchi, Mutton Rassa, Sagla Gheun Yanda Gharich Basa. Gatari Chya Shubhechcha.

Happy Gatari Message (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: संपली केंव्हाच आषाढीची वारी, नंतर आहे गणपतीची बारी, थोडेसच दिवस हातात आहेत, जोरात साजरी करू या गटारी…

Happy Gatari Message (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Tumha Ani Tumchya Parivarala Gatari Amavasya Chya Khup Khup Potbharun Shubhechcha

How to Download Gatari WhatsApp Stickers?

You can also send WhatsApp stickers to wish Gatari Amavasya to your family and friends before the beginning of the auspicious Shravan month. Here's a collection of the latest Gatari 2021 WhatsApp Stickers available on Play Store. Click HERE. We wish you all a very Happy Gatari 2021 or Gatari Amavasya Chya Hardik Shubhechha.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)