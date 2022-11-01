Gopashtami is a Hindu observance devoted to worshipping Lord Krishna and cows. The festival falls on the Ashtami tithi of Sukla Paksha in the month of Kartik. Gopashtami 2022, as per Panchang, will be celebrated on Tuesday, 1 November. On the pious day of Gopashtami, devotees offer prayers, sweets and flowers to cows and show gratitude and respect to the sacred animals regarded as life-givers. In Hindu culture, cows have been called 'Gau Mata' and are worshipped like the Goddess for ages. Here's our collection of Happy Gopashtami 2022 messages, HD Images, quotes, greetings and SMS. Gopashtami 2022 Date & Significance: History, Shubh Muhurat Timings and Rituals of the Auspicious Day Dedicated to Lord Krishna.

Gopashtami 2022 Messages

Gopashtami 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Happy Gopashtami 2022 Wishes

Gopashtami 2022 Messages (File Image)

Gopashtami 2022 HD Wallpapers

Gopashtami 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

Gopashtami 2022 Greetings

Gopashtami 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Gopashtami 2022 Photos

Gopashtami 2022 Wishes (File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)