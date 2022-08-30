A day before the annual festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, another important Hindu festival of Gowri Habba is celebrated in the state of Karnataka. It is also referred to as the Gowri Ganesha festival. This year, Gowri Habba 2022 falls on August 30, Tuesday. As is the case with all the festivals and events, people love to exchange lovely wishes and greetings with family and friends. Traditionally, people also wish in Kannada. A commonly-used phrase to wish on the festival is "Gowri Ganesha Habbada Shubhashayagalu" meaning "Happy Gauri Ganesh Festival". Here's a collection of Gowri Habba 2022 wishes in Kannada, Gowri Ganesha Habbada Shubhashayagalu images, Gowri Habba 2022 greetings, Gowri Ganesha Habbada Shubhashayagalu HD wallpapers, WhatsApp status video, SMS, stickers, quotes and much more.

Happy Gowri Ganesha (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Gowri Ganesha Habbada Shubhashayagalu!

Happy Gowri Ganesha (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Gowri Ganesha Habbada Shubhashayagalu!

Happy Gowri Ganesha (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Gowri Ganesha Habbada Shubhashayagalu!

Happy Gowri Ganesha (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Gowri Ganesha Habbada Shubhashayagalu!

Happy Gowri Ganesha (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Gowri Ganesha Habbada Shubhashayagalu!

Gowri Habba 2022 Greetings: Send Goddess Gauri Images, Wishes & Quotes on Gowri Ganesha Festival

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)