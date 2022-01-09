Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022 is celebrated today, i.e., Sunday. According to the Nanakshahi calendar, the festival marking the birth anniversary of the tenth Sikh Guru falls on January 9, this year. To mark this honourable day, we bring you a list of thoughtful quotes and sayings by Guru Gobind Singh Ji to enlighten one’s life. Feel free to download these Guru Gobind Singh Ji quotes and images and share them with your family and friends. Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Guru Gobind Singh Ji Gurpurab With Greetings and WhatsApp Messages on 356th Prakash Parv.

Quotes by Guru Gobind Singh (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Chirian Te Mein Baaz Tudaun, Gidran To Mein Sher Banaun, Sawa Lakh Se Ek Ladaun, Tabe Gobind Singh Naam Kahaun..!!

Quotes by Guru Gobind Singh (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sach Kaho Sun Leho Sabhe, Jin Prem Kio Tin Hee Prabh Paio!!

Quotes by Guru Gobind Singh (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Deh Shiva Bar Mohe Eh-Hey, Subh Karman Te Kabhu Na Taro, Na Daro Arr Soe Jabh Jaye Laro, Nischey Kar Apni Jit Karo!!

Quotes by Guru Gobind Singh (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Mera Muj Me Kich Nai, Jo Kich Hai So Tera, Tera TujhKo Saunp Ke ..Kya Laage Mera..!!

Quotes by Guru Gobind Singh (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Khalsa Mero Roop Hai Khaas, Khaalse Meh Hau Karau Nivaas, Khalsa Mero Mukh Hai Angaa, Khaalse Ke Haun Sad Sad Sangaa..!!

