Guruvayur Ekadasi 2021 will be observed on December 14, Tuesday. It is observed in the Vrischikam month as per the traditional Malayalam calendar, which is why the festival is also called Vrishchikam Shukla Paksha Ekadasi. Guruvayur Ekadasi is observed at the famous Shri Krishna Temple at Guruvayur in Kerala. Ahead of the festival day, people search for new and latest wishes, HD images and greetings to share with their family and friends. This is why we bring a collection of Guruvayur Ekadasi 2021 messages, Guruvayur Ekadasi HD images, Guruvayur Ekadasi SMS, photos and HD wallpapers to celebrate the day. Guruvayur Ekadasi 2021 Date, Significance & Puja Vidhi: From Fasting Rituals to Reading Bhagavad Gita, Everything You Need To Know About the Auspicious Day.

Guruvayur Ekadashi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wish you and your family a very Happy Guruvayur Ekadasi 2021.

Guruvayur Ekadashi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Guruvayur Ekadashi 2021!

Guruvayur Ekadasi 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending Happy Blessings on Special Occasion of Guruvayur Ekadasi 2021.

