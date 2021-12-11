Hindus consider Ekadashi to be a very auspicious day throughout the year. Out of 24 Ekadashis in a year, Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha which falls in Malayalam month of Vrischikam (November/December) is celebrated as Guruvayur Ekadashi. This year Guruvayur Ekadashi will be celebrated on December 14. Guruvayur Ekadashi is also known as Vrischikam Shukla Paksha Ekadashi and this Ekadashi is celebrated at the famous Sri Krishna Temple in Guruvayoor, Kerala.

Guruvayur Ekadasi 2021 Date & Significance

Guruvayur Ekadashi is celebrated according to the solar calendar and hence it falls in the Hindu lunar calendar either in the month of Kartik or in the month of Margashirsha. At present it is celebrated in the month of November or December according to the English calendar. This year the day falls on December 14. Throughout the day of Guruvayur Ekadashi, the temple remains open for devotees. On the day of Dashami (the day before Ekadashi) the doors of the temple are opened at 3 in the morning and it remains open till 09 in the morning (after Ekadashi). The special day sees Uthayasthamana Puja observed, which is performed from morning till evening for the elephants of the temple. The Lord Guruvayurappan Temple in Guruvayur has a large group of elephants dedicated to the worship of the Lord.

Guruvayur Ekadasi 2021 Puja Vidhi

A big special procession of these elephants is taken out on Guruvayur Ekadashi. Lighting a lamp called Ekadashi Vilakku on this day is the main attraction of this event. Ekadashi Vilkaku is lit a month before Ekadashi and this lamp continues to light up till the festival. This day is celebrated with great pomp in Kerala. On this day people wish their loved ones a happy Guruvayur Ekadashi.

Fasting Rituals for Guruvayur Ekadasi 2021

1. Fasting should be done once on the tenth day i.e. the day before. But some fast only on Ekadashi day.

2. On Ekadashi day, one must wake up before sunrise and recite the names of Bhagwat. The hymns like Vishnu Sahasranama, Bhagavad Gita, Narayaniyam and Bhagavatam are recited. Even if none of these, one can recite the mantra 'Om Namo Bhagavathe Vasudevaya' or the mantra 'Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna Krishna Hare Hare'.

3. It is best to listen to Bhagavad Gita and pay obeisance at the Vishnu Temple.

4. There are four circumambulations of the Lord in the temple. Offerings of Tulsimala, palm oil, milk, Purusha Sukta, Vishnu Sukta and Bhagyasukta are auspicious.

5. Rice should not be eaten on the day of Ekadashi fast. Eat fruits and whole wheat foods.Some people fast on Ekadashi by only drinking water. Those who are not able to do this can eat once in the day.

It is believed that fasting for two or three days helps you get rid of the sin and those who fast by chanting the Bhagavad-gita without eating the whole day get rid of the sin of seven births. Ekadashi fasting performed with purity of mind and devotion is said to lead to healing, peace of mind, family peace, longevity, wealth and fame.

