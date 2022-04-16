The predominant Hindu festival of Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated every year on the day of the full moon of the month of Chaitra, as per the Hindu Calendar. This year it will be observed on Saturday, the 16th of April. Devotees of Bajarangbali visit the temple after taking the early morning ritual bath, apply vermillion from Hanuman ji's idol and offer sweets, flowers and coconut for prasad. One of the most important traditions is to recite the powerful Hanuman Chalisa. More than anything, dedicated recitals of Hanuman Chalisa can one overcome the trauma of bad experiences, ward off evil spirits, helps seek enlightenment and it also relaxes those troubled by nightmares. Shri Hanuman Chalisa can be read by anybody. Watch the lyrical video below to chant the Chalisa correctly. Hanuman Jayanti 2022 Greetings & Messages: Send WhatsApp Status, Wishes, Bajrangbali Photos and HD Wallpapers to Family and Friends on Hindu Festival Day.

Hanuman Chalisa Lyrical Video:

