Thursday, the 14th of April will be observed as Ambedkar Jayanti 2022, to commemorate the 131st birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. To honour his contribution to India, every year, on the same date Equality Day is observed. The occasion is also known as Bhim Jayanti when people take out processions and participate in different cultural events and functions. Recognised as the first Law and Justice Minister of Independent India, Ambedkar’s contribution to constructing the entire concept of the Republic of India and fighting for the rights of Dalits and women is boundless. To mark the public holiday we have curated rangoli options with distinct designs, and patterns that anybody can draw. Ambedkar Jayanti 2022 Wishes & Messages: WhatsApp Status, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Quotes, Bhim Jayanti Images and Banners To Mark Birthday of Father of the Indian Constitution.

Ambedkar Jayanti Rangoli Art Video

Bhim Jayanti Special Rangoli Drawing

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Birthday Rangoli

Rangoli For B.R Ambedkar's Birth Anniversary

Bhim Jayanti Special Rangoli Pattern

