Children’s Day is a special day that is widely observed on different dates in different countries worldwide. On October 1st, countries like Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Guatemala among others observe Children’s Day and make this day memorable for the kids. If you too are celebrating this wonderful day with your children, you can send these lovely greetings, messages and images and bring a big smile to their faces. Of course, also plan gifts, prepare their favourite meals and a lot more to tell them they are truly special. Children’s Day 2021 October 1st Google Doodle Is About Colourful Chalks, Sweet Imagination and Doodling!

Children's Day Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Every Child Is a Miracle With Each Having Their Own Ways Make This World a Beautiful Place for Us. Happy Children’s Day to Every Child in the World!

Happy Children's Day Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: Your Children Need More Time of You Than Gifts You Buy for Them. Let Them Know How Special They Are to You. Happy Children’s Day!

Happy Children's Day Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Children Should Be Taught of How to Be a Good Human Being Than How to Be Rich. A Very Warm Wish for Every Kid on This Very Special Day!

Happy Children's Day HD Images

Happy Children's Day (File Image)

Happy Children's Day HD Images and Wallpapers

Happy Children's Day (File Image)

Happy Children's Day HD Photo Greetings

Happy Children's Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)