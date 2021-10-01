Children’s Day is traditionally observed on October 1 in some countries such as El Salvador, Guatemala, Sri Lanka, Malaysia. And to honour this special Day, Google dropped a ‘chalk-y’ colourful doodle, and you will fall in love with it instantly. International Children’s Day or World Children’s Day is celebrated every year as Universal Children’s Day on November 20. In India, Children’s Day is annually observed on November 14 to commemorate the birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister of the country, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

Here's A Look at Children's Day Google Doodle:

Children's Day 2021 Google Doodle (File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)