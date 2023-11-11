The celebrations of the Diwali festival began on Friday, November 10. This year, the festival of Diwali 2023 will be celebrated from November 10 to November 15, starting with Dhanteras and concluding with Bhai Dooj or Bhaiya Dooj on November 15. As the entire country celebrates the festival of lights, here's a compilation of happy Diwali 2023 greetings and wallpapers which one can download and share with their family and friends to celebrate the festival of lights. Happy Diwali 2023 Wishes and Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, SMS, Images and HD Wallpapers To Send to Your Family and Friends on Deepawali.

Happy Diwali 2023 Greetings and Wallpapers:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)