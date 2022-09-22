Happy First Day of Autumn 2022! The fall season or autumn season is right at your doorstep. The September equinox taking place on September 23, 2022, marks the start of the fall season in the northern hemisphere. September Equinox, or the Autumnal Equinox, is the moment when the Sun appears to cross the celestial equator, heading southward. As we kick off this new season, here's a collection of Happy First Day of Fall 2022 images, Autumnal Equinox greetings, Fall quotes, Happy Fall season greetings, Happy Fall 2022 HD wallpapers and more. Always remember the famous Winnie The Pooh's quote for autumn that simply will bring a big smile to your face. It states - "It's the first day of autumn! A time of hot chocolatey mornings, and toasty marshmallow evenings, and, best of all, leaping into leaves!"

WhatsApp Message Reads: Summer Cottons Will Gradually Start To Change Into Warm Winter Wools With the Advent of Season of Autumn.

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Beauty of Autumn Lies in Every Leaf Turning Into a Beautiful Flower Creating a Mesmerizing Combination.

WhatsApp Message Reads: There Is Something Very Nostalgic and Beautiful About the Gorgeous Cascade of Autumn Leaves That Surround Us. Best Wishes on First Day of Fall

WhatsApp Message Reads: Autumn Is Full of Positivity and Opportunities and I Wish You All the Best on the First Day of Fall.

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Is not this a true autumn day? Just the still melancholy that I love—that makes life and nature harmonize.” - George Eliot

