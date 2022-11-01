The Ashtami Tithi during the Hindu lunisolar month of Kartik is observed as Gopashtami. The festival is widely celebrated by worshipping Lord Krishna in Vrindavan, Mathura and other regions of Braj. As per Hindu faiths, after seven days of unrelenting flooding in the Braj region, on the day of Gopashtami, God Indra finally accepted his defeat in front of Shri Krishna, who lifted the Govardhan hill on His Knishtha. Gopashtami 2022 will be celebrated on Tuesday, 1 November. People mark the holy event by decorating and offering prayers to cows and calves. Here we have compiled Happy Gopashtami 2022 wishes, HD images, quotes and messages. Gopashtami 2022 Date & Significance: History, Shubh Muhurat Timings and Rituals of the Auspicious Day Dedicated to Lord Krishna.

Gopashtami 2022 HD Wallpapers

Gopashtami 2022 Messages (File Image)

Happy Gopashtami 2022 Messages

Gopashtami 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Gopashtami 2022 Quotes

Gopashtami 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

Gopashtami 2022 Greetings

Gopashtami 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Gopashtami 2022 Wishes

Gopashtami 2022 Greetings (File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)