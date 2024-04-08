Gudi Padwa, also known as Samvatsar Padvo, is a joyful festival celebrated by the Maharashtrian and Konkani communities. This year, Gudi Padwa 2024 falls on April 9, a Tuesday. It marks the beginning of the Maharashtrian New Year, occurring on the first day of the Chaitra month (March/April) in the Hindu calendar. Mainly celebrated in Maharashtra and the Konkan region, Gudi Padwa aligns with the start of Chaitra Navratri. Legend has it that Lord Brahma created the universe on Gudi Padwa. The festival's name comes from 'Gudi,' which refers to Lord Brahma's emblem, and 'padwa,' which signifies the first day of the lunar phase. People celebrate by waking up early, wearing new clothes, decorating their homes, and raising the special flags called ‘gudhis’ on their doors. These flags represent prosperity and the victory of good over evil. To spread joy on Gudi Padwa, share Gudi Padwa 2024 wishes, greetings, images, wallpapers, quotes, and messages with your loved ones via WhatsApp or Facebook. Gudi Padwa 2024: How To Make Gudi at Home? Know the Significance of Gudi and Watch DIY Videos To Make Gudi for Marathi New Year.

